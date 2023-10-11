77º
Sound Off: How has Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan performed over her first 100 days?

Jim Piggott, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan took office on July 1, so she’s now been in office for a total of 103 days, as of Wednesday.

A University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Poll a few weeks ago indicated Deegan enjoys a 47% approval rating with a 14% disapproval rating. Another 36% said they’re not sure yet and 4% refused to answer.

The first female mayor of Jacksonville has faced a number of issues during the start of her term including surging violence in the city, the ongoing negotiations with the Jacksonville Jaguars over stadium renovations.

So, we want to know: How do you think she has performed over her first 100 days?

