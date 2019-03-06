4 candidates for Jacksonville mayor square off in debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four candidates for Jacksonville mayor will square off in a televised debate Wednesday evening at Jacksonville University ahead of the March 19 city election.

Incumbent Mayor Lenny Curry, City Councilwoman Anna Brosche, former Atlantic Beach City Councilman Jimmy Hill, and Omega Allen will take the stage at JU’s Terry Concert Hall at 8 p.m.

The debate, hosted by News4Jax and JU's Public Policy Institute, will be the only one in which all four candidates will appear together. It will be televised on Channel 4 and live-streamed on News4Jax.com.

Even though the debate will be moderated by News4Jax anchor Kent Justice, live coverage will be carried on two other Jacksonville stations -- First Coast News and WJCT -- in addition to Channel 4.

Live Stream | Live Chat | Voters Guide | Early Voting

Three of the four candidates for mayor on the ballot in the March 19 nonpartisan race are Republicans. The fourth candidate, Allen, has no party affiliation.

Candidates could be seen surveying the stage in the hours leading up to the debate. The first candidate seen at JU was Curry, who was on stage getting an idea of what he can expect.

His most well-known competitor is Brosche, who was also at JU getting ready for the debate.

Allen is a lesser known candidate but did garner 6 percent in a recent University of North Florida poll.

As of 6:30 p.m., Hill, the fourth candidate who was trailing in the polling, had yet to be seen.

Rick Mullaney, director of JU’s Public Policy Institute and News4Jax’s chief political analyst, said the three candidates other than Curry need to do something to get noticed and get their numbers high enough so that Curry doesn't get the 50 percent plus one he needs to walk away in March with another term.

While the March 19 election may appear to be a primary election, it is technically called the First Election and is open to all registered voters -- no matter the voter's party affiliation.

A candidate must get one more vote than 50 percent of the total votes cast to win outright. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the top two candidates will advance to the May 14 general election.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.