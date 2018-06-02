Admitted pedophile runs for congress in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Nathan Larson, 37, isn't just an admitted pedophile, he created a website that catered to their desires and allowed them to connect with each other. Now he's running for congress and wants to legalize incest.

He also said he doesn't have a problem with adults having sex with children.

"Like if its in the context of a marriage then it, I think it's usually fine," Larson said.

Larson is running as an Independent for the 10th Congressional seat in Northern Virginia.

This week, the Huffington Post reported Larson's campaign website even shared an I-P address with chatrooms that talked about pedophilia and raping women.

Larson said he doesn't remember ever being sexually abused as a child.

Just a couple of years ago, Larson would not have been able to run because he went to prison for threatening Presidents Bush and Obama.

But in 2016, then-Virginia Gov. Terry McCaulife restored voting rights for felons.

Reporter Tim Barber asked Larson about his run for office.

"Is this a gimmick? Are you trying to get attention? Are you trying to prove a point? What is the point of all this?"

"No. Yeah, it, it's a mix. I mean, a lot of politics is about rhetoric," Larson said.

Barber asked, "Have you had sex with somebody under the age of 18?"

"No. But, I mean, I might not tell you if I had, either," Larson said.

This isn't the first time Larson has run for office.

His platform in the past has included legalizing child porn, repealing women's right to vote and abolishing state funding for girls to attend high school and college.

