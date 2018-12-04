Advice from Florida's 3-day governor

Lt. Gov. Wayne Mixson was sworn in as governor Jan. 3, 1987, so that Gov. Bob Graham could take office as Florida's newest U.S. Senator.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott will be sworn in as a U.S. senator on Jan. 3, but Ron DeSantis will not be sworn as Florida's 46th governor until Jan. 8.

The Florida Constitution says no person can hold two elective offices at the same, so Scott may ask the Senate to swear him in later so he can finish his term. He could also resign and let the Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera become the state's chief executive for a few days.



It wouldn't be the first time.

In January 1987, then Gov. Bob Graham became a U.S. senator three days before his successor, Bob Martinez, was due to be sworn in. Graham resigned making, Lt. Gov. Wayne Mixson Florida’s 39th governor.

“Never before has a lieutenant governor succeeded to the office of governor,” said former Gov. LeRoy Collins at Mixson’s inauguration. "He is a person of rare good judgment.”

Mixson, now 96, made the most of his three days. He printed stationery. He spent the night with his wife Margie in the governor’s mansion.

The state could have and would have paid for it all, but Mixson did it all at his own expense.

“Well, I don’t enjoy the criticism -- whether it’s just or unjust -- that would have come otherwise,” Mixson said.

Mixson even has a portrait hanging with other former chief executives outside the governor’s office. He even paid for that himself.

Rick Scott is scheduled to be a U.S. senator five days before his term as governor ends.

If Scott chooses to resign, and let Lopez Cantera become governor, his advice is to make the most of those five days.

“I appointed between 50 and 60 commissioners of water management districts and those kinds of things,” Mixson said. "It was a lot of fun. I felt relevant”

The only other lieutenant governor to succeed to the governor’s office was Buddy MacKay, who took office Dec. 12, 1998, the day Gov. Lawton Chiles died.

Chiles term ended four weeks later. Gov.-elect Jeb Bush was sworn in Jan 5, 1999.

