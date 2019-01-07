All 19 Jacksonville City Council seats up for grabs in election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The qualifying period for Jacksonville's general election began Monday and will run until noon on Friday.

The 2019 election promises to be a busy one with all 19 City Council seats up for grabs, Mayor Lenny Curry likely to face a challenge in his reelection bid and Sheriff Mike Williams looking for a second term.

In addition to those offices, there also will be elections held for a range of other posts, including Supervisor of Elections, Property Appraiser and Tax Collector.

Based on negative political ads already hitting the airwaves, it's highly anticipated that former City Council President Anna Brosche, a rival of Curry's, will take a run at the city's top office.

