Alvin Brown kicks-off Congressional campaign in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Mayor Alvin Brown initiated his campaign for Congress in Jacksonville on Saturday, making pledges to fire up his supporters.

"I'm going to go to every city, every county, every town, every neighborhood and listen to voters to make sure they know I will take their message to Washington," Brown said.

Brown spoke Downtown at IBEW Hall on North Liberty Street. The decision comes about three years after Brown lost his re-election as mayor.

Brown is running for the 5th Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Al Lawson. He said the decision to run came after much consideration.

"I thought about it, prayed about it, and a lot of people came to me and said I should consider running," Brown said. "We have a lot of support."

The former mayor hopes his time spent in office will resonate with voters.

"When I was mayor, I really worked hard on behalf of Jacksonville," Brown said. "I want to use my experience for the 5th Congressional District."

Making healthcare more affordable, and improving education were two areas Brown said he would address. He also said he would work to provide more support for military veterans. Brown said there should be no homeless veterans.

"I'm going to focus on making sure that we take care of the men and women who serve with distinction," Brown said. "It was a big priority fo me as mayor, and I'm going to make it a priority as a member of Congress."

