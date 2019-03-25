Analysts say this is big day for White House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The initial findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election are out, and they show there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Tonight, politicians from both sides of the aisle are sounding off, with many Democrats questioning the attorney general's initial findings, while Republicans are claiming victory for the president.

Before boarding a plane in West Palm Beach, the president spoke on the Mueller report.

"It was just announced, there was no collusion with Russia. The most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. There was no collusion with Russia, no obstruction. And none whatsoever," said Trump.

The condensed report was sent to Congress by Attorney General William Barr in the form of a letter.

News4jax reporter Rick Mullaney says this is a big day for the White House.

"A good day for the president. Cleared on collusion. Cleared on obstruction of justice," said Mullaney.

But this doesn't mean the president is out of the woods as far as investigations. The attorney general's letter says “it also does not exonerate him,” and congressional Democrats are pushing for the full report to be made public, even threatening subpoenas to make that happen.

Tonight, Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in a joint statement said the attorney general is “not in a position to make objective determinations”

"The president and the White House, they can enjoy the moment. In the future, however, there are a number of congressional investigations. The Mueller investigation itself mentioned 12 different investigations," said Mullaney.

Mullaney says the critical investigations are coming out of the Southern District of New York and concern the president's business dealings.

