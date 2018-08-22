Gillum finishes 14-hour tour of North Florida with stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As early voting continues in Florida’s primary election, candidates continue crisscrossing the state, stumping for votes.

On Tuesday night, a Democrat surging in his run for the party’s gubernatorial nomination finished off a 14-hour tour of North Florida with a stop in Jacksonville.

At a private event in Springfield, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum spoke with pastors in the River City about the faith community.

He also planned to stay out until 10 p.m. at 1904 Music Hall, where the Jacksonville Young Professionals rally took place.

Gillum’s campaign touted a poll released Tuesday by Change Research, based in the San Francisco area. The poll showed Gillum on top. Most prior polls show two or three other candidates ahead of Gillum.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT? News4Jax Voter's Guide

The mayor told News4Jax on Tuesday that the only poll that really counts is seven days away.

"We feel really good. Polls are shrinking. As I try to remind voters everywhere I go, the only poll that matters is Election Day. So what they can know going into Election Day is that this is anybody's race," Gillum said. "What I want them to do, obviously, is make sure that they don't take it for granted. Power cedes nothing without a demand and the best way to make good is to show up, to vote. And if you don't vote, then don't complain."

On Tuesday, Florida Atlantic University released a poll showing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham leading with 29 percent of the vote, following by Philip Levine and then Gillum.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.