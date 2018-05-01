Appellate judges ready for November ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With the addition of four judges from the Tallahassee-based 1st District Court of Appeal, 17 appellate judges had formally qualified as of mid-day Tuesday for merit-retention elections in November.

The four latest judges listed on the state Division of Elections website were 1st District judges Harvey Jay, Stephanie Ray, Kemmerly Thomas and Allen Winsor. While Winsor qualified for the ballot, he also has been tapped by President Donald Trump to become a federal district judge, though that selection remains subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.

The other appellate judges who qualified earlier were Brad Thomas of the 1st District Court of Appeal (which covers Clay, Duval, Nassau, Alachua Baker, Bradford Columbia and Union counties west through the Florida Panhandle); Anthony Black, Darryl Casanueva, Edward LaRose and Susan Rothstein-Youakim of the 2nd District Court of Appeal; Kevin Emas, Ivan Fernandez, Norma Shepard Lindsey and Robert Luck of the 3rd District Court of Appeal; Burton Conner, Jeffrey Kuntz and Carole Taylor of the 4th District Court of Appeal; and Eric Eisnaugle of the 5th District Court of Appeal (which includes Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties).

Also qualifying for the ballot Monday was Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson. The qualifying period for judicial races began Monday and will end at noon Friday.

Copyright WJXT and News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.