Are we any closer to compromise as partial government shutdown heads into day 30?

Sunday was the 29th day of the partial government shutdown. As we head back to work Monday, 25 percent of government employees are working without a guaranteed paycheck, or they are furloughed.

This is happening as President Donald Trump's compromise will be presented as a bill this week.

He has vowed he will give his supporters the wall he promised and offered Democrats a compromise on people living in the United States illegally.

"As a candidate, I promised to fix (the) problem one way or another,” Trump said.

But the promise of a wall has sparked a political fight between Trump and Democratic congressional leaders, causing the partial government shutdown. It has become the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

So far, Democrats are not agreeable to the compromise Trump announced Saturday.

"What is original in the President's proposal is not good,” a tweet from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi read. “What is good in the proposal is not original."

Rick Mullaney, director of the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University, said he believes Trump will not get the support he wants.

“Is it feasible? Maybe,” Mullaney said. “Will Democrats support it? The answer to that is: Highly unlikely.”

Mullaney said there are two main objections that have to be dealt with:

- Democrats want the border wall to be a separate issue from reopening the government.

- Democrats want more on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

- The three-year reprieve Trump offered is simply not enough. Democrats want a pathway to citizenship for the Dreamers, those who were brought here illegally as children.

Mullaney said the compromise may have been more effective with the public, but the shutdown is far from over.

“We will begin to feel it more and more, and the pressure will build on the Republicans and the Democrats to find a solution,” Mullaney said. “This is not a good thing. Primarily, it’s the (800,000) workers that are carrying the brunt of it. When the public at large begins to feel it, the pressure will increase on the Republicans and Democrats to find a solution.”

Mullaney added these shutdowns end with a compromise but typically one party will take more of the political brunt than the other.

