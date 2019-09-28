Bill Clinton, Jeb Bush pine for the days of civility

Former President Bill Clinton and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush take part in the George and Barbara Bush Distinguished Lecture series Friday at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Former Democratic President Bill Clinton and former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are pining for the days when the two parties worked together.

The two appeared together to talk about strengthening America’s commitment to education on Friday at the University of New England.

Partnering with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the university used the 30th anniversary of the late President George H.W. Bush’s 1989 Education Summit as the jumping off point for the discussion.

Clinton and Bush also spoke of the elder Bush’s “kinder, gentler” brand of politics during an era of bipartisan achievements.

Clinton, who survived impeachment, never mentioned GOP President Donald Trump’s or the impeachment probe against him.

Bush, subject of Trump’s barbs in the 2016 presidential race, got laughs when he quipped that Trump wouldn’t have had the patience for his father’s two-day education summit.

