By the numbers: State of the Union

WASHINGTON - By the numbers, here's a look at the presidential State of the Union address to Congress:

227 - Number of State of the Union or "annual messages" in U.S. history. President Donald Trump will deliver the 228th.

At least 1 - Member of the president's cabinet who doesn't attend, in order to preserve the line of succession.

12 - States in the Union when President George Washington gave the first State of the Union speech in January 1790.

12 - Times President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered a State of the Union address, the most of any president. Ten were in person, and two were in writing.

2 - Presidents who were unable to deliver a State of the Union or annual message speech: William Henry Harrison and James Garfield, who both died in office after 32 days and 199 days.

1 - Times the State of the Union or annual message has been postponed. President Ronald Reagan was scheduled to make his address on January 28, 1986, the day of the space shuttle Challenger explosion. It was postponed to Feb. 4.

7 - State of the Union or annual message speeches since 1966 where there was no official opposition party response. Most of the cases were when a president had just been inaugurated to his first term.

3 - Politicians since 1966 who gave the opposition's response to a State of the Union speech or annual message who later became president: Gerald Ford, George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

89 minutes - Total running time of President Bill Clinton's speech in 2000. It contained 7,452 words.

3 - Countries identified by President George W. Bush in his 2002 State of the Union speech as the "axis of evil": Iran, Iraq and North Korea.

