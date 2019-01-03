Byrd ready for 2020 re-election bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Adding to a long list of incumbent lawmakers planning to seek re-election, state Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, has taken the first formal step toward running again in 2020.

Byrd opened a campaign account last week to seek a third term in House District 11, which is made up of Nassau County and part of Duval County, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Byrd joined fellow Duval County House members Clay Yarborough, Tracie Davis, Wyman Duggan and Jason Fischer, who have opened accounts for 2020.

Byrd captured nearly 70 percent of the vote as he won a second term in the Nov. 6 election.

