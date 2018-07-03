Candidates top $300K for North Florida Senate race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Incumbent Republican Keith Perry and Democratic challenger Kayser Enneking have each raised more than $300,000 in the race for a Senate seat that includes Gainesville and other areas of North Florida.

Perry, of Gainesville, raised $45,750 from June 1 through June 22 for his campaign account, bringing the overall total to $427,907, according to a new finance report.

Perry, who also received nearly $72,000 in in-kind support during the period from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, had about $326,000 in cash on hand as of June 22, the report shows.

Enneking, a Gainesville physician, raised $20,735 from June 1 through June 22, bringing her overall total to $300,978.

Enneking had also loaned $10,000 to her campaign while spending a total of $60,290 as of June 22.

Enneking will face Gainesville Democrat Olysha Magruder in an Aug. 28 primary in Senate District 8, which includes Alachua, Putnam and part of Marion counties.

Magruder had raised an overall total of $26,160 as of June 22.

Also entering the race last month was unaffiliated candidate Charles Goston of Gainesville.

The numbers in the campaign accounts do not reflect fundraising and spending by political committees that support the candidates.

For example, Perry is chairman of a political committee known as Building a Prosperous Florida, which raised $28,000 from June 1 through June 22, and had about $145,000 in cash on hand, according to a finance report.

News Service of Florida