Clay County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Clay County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission seats, School Board seats, County Judge Group 2 and Soil and Water Conservation District seats.

The fall election will also feature multiple community development district races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Clay County.

County Commission - District 2

Wayne Bolla (Rep)

County Commission - District 4

Smitty Huffman (Rep)

Cheryl Owen (Dem)

Gavin Rollins (Rep)

County Judge - Group 2

Lucy Ann Hoover

Judge Kristina Mobley

School Board - District 1

Janice Kerekes

Latanya Peterson

School Board - District 3

Tina Bullock

Betsy Condon

School Board - District 5

Lynne Chafee

Travis Christensen

Ashley Gilhousen

Soil and Water Conservation District - 1

Harrison (Ted) Clark

Soil and Water Conservation District - 2

Cassandra Shaw

Soil and Water Conservation District - 3

Richard Darby

Soil and Water Conservation District - 5

Michael Cassidy

Richard Russell

