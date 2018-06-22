Columbia County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Columbia County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: Columbia County Attorney, County Commission seats, School Board seats and Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District seats.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Columbia County.

Columbia County Attorney

Joel Foreman

County Commission - District 2

Rocky Ford

Marc Kazmierski

Scott Thomason

County Commission - District 4

Everett A. Phillips

Toby Lamar Witt

School Board - District 1

Daniel C. (Danny) Green

Linard Johnson

Narragansett (Narrie) Smith

School Board - District 3

Steve Nelson

School Board - District 5

Shayne R. Edge

Stephanie Finnell

Hunter Jay Peeler

Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 2

R. Lamar Moseley

Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 4

Richard Crusaw

Grady Verplanck

Lake City - Council District 10

Vanessa George

Eugene Jefferson

Clarence R. Tucker

Lake City - Council District 14

Befaithful "Bea" Coker

Chris Greene

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.