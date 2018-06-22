Politics

Columbia County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

By Dakota Williams - Digital content intern

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Columbia County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: Columbia County Attorney, County Commission seats, School Board seats and Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District seats. 

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Columbia County.

Columbia County Attorney

  • Joel Foreman

County Commission - District 2

  • Rocky Ford
  • Marc Kazmierski
  • Scott Thomason

County Commission - District 4

  • Everett A. Phillips
  • Toby Lamar Witt

School Board - District 1

  • Daniel C. (Danny) Green
  • Linard Johnson
  • Narragansett (Narrie) Smith

School Board - District 3

  • Steve Nelson

School Board - District 5

  • Shayne R. Edge
  • Stephanie Finnell
  • Hunter Jay Peeler

Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 2

  • R. Lamar Moseley

Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 4

  • Richard Crusaw
  • Grady Verplanck

Lake City - Council District 10

  • Vanessa George
  • Eugene Jefferson
  • Clarence R. Tucker

Lake City - Council District 14

  • Befaithful "Bea" Coker
  • Chris Greene

