Columbia County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Columbia County has finished as of noon Friday.
Offices up for election this fall include: Columbia County Attorney, County Commission seats, School Board seats and Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District seats.
Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Columbia County.
Columbia County Attorney
- Joel Foreman
County Commission - District 2
- Rocky Ford
- Marc Kazmierski
- Scott Thomason
County Commission - District 4
- Everett A. Phillips
- Toby Lamar Witt
School Board - District 1
- Daniel C. (Danny) Green
- Linard Johnson
- Narragansett (Narrie) Smith
School Board - District 3
- Steve Nelson
School Board - District 5
- Shayne R. Edge
- Stephanie Finnell
- Hunter Jay Peeler
Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 2
- R. Lamar Moseley
Santa Fe Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 4
- Richard Crusaw
- Grady Verplanck
Lake City - Council District 10
- Vanessa George
- Eugene Jefferson
- Clarence R. Tucker
Lake City - Council District 14
- Befaithful "Bea" Coker
- Chris Greene
