Councilwoman's political signs swiped from neighbors' yards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Neighbors in Ribault Manor are upset after political signs were swiped out of their front yards, and it's happened more than once.

The signs endorse Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, and one of the neighbors said she caught one of the culprits on her home's surveillance camera. Pittman, who represents Jacksonville's 8th Distrct, is up for re-election.

Marsha Jackson, another neighbor, said she, too, had signs taken from her yard. Several other neighbors said the same.

“I just don’t think that it's fair," Jackson said. "Our political races, to get to get to this point where signs are being stolen.”

Pittman, who spoke to News4Jax, believes she's being targeted.

"Those dollars that I had allocated for signs and my commercial signs, it cost money, and I had to buy them two and three times," Pittman said. "It's unacceptable.”

Pittman’s opponent, Tameka Gaines Holly, has signs up in the same neighborhood. They appear be untouched.

"I would hope that she (Holly) would not have anything to do with this, as well as her volunteers," Pittman said.

Pittman’s supporters said having their signs stolen won’t change their vote. They plan on replacing the signs before the election May 14.

A request for comment from Holly was not immediately returned Thursday night. Pittman said she has filed a police report about the stolen signs.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.