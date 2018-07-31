Monday deadline for Florida voters to register, change party affiliation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Under state law, Floridians have until four weeks before an election to register to vote or change political party affiliation. That deadline for the Aug. 28 primary election is Monday.

Florida uses a closed primary system for its elections, meaning only voters registered with a political party are eligible to vote in that party’s primary. Non-party voters can still vote in nonpartisan races, such as school board and judicial races.

There are contested primary races for governor on both the Republican and Democratic sides. Voters will also pick nominees for attorney general and agriculture commissioner. There are also several contentious races for Congress.

Voter registration applications are available at supervisors of elections offices, all public libraries, most government agencies, post offices and public assistance offices, according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections office.

An online application to register or update voter registration can be found here.

Florida residents can check their current registration status, register to vote or update their existing registration through the state's online voter registration website RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Users will need their Florida driver license or Florida identification card and the last four digits of their social security number.

Florida residents can also print a paper application that can be mailed or hand-delivered to their local election supervisor.

To vote in the primary election, voter registration applications must be submitted to the appropriate county supervisor of elections office by Monday, July 30 at 5 p.m. The operating hours of each office vary by county.

Applications received or postmarked after July 30, 2018, will be held for processing until after the election, according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections office.

If the deadline has passed, you can still submit an online application at any time and it will be processed for future elections.

