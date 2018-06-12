Democratic candidates for Florida governor hold 3rd debate

Businessman Chris King, far left, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, second from left, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, right, and U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, far right, speaks during a gubernatorial debate ahead of the Democratic primary for…

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Democrats seeking to replace Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott proposed ideas like raising the state's corporate income tax and legalizing recreational marijuana.

The candidates agreed on many issues during their third debate Monday, like raising the minimum wage and restricting access to assault-style rifles.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum said he wants to raise corporate tax rate, saying he wants to recapture what companies saved from the federal tax cut and use it for schools.

Orlando-area businessman Chris King said he wants to legalize recreational marijuana and use the tax revenue to help schools.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham said the state needs to stop raiding trust funds and using the money for other purposes, except one: the concealed weapons permit trust fund.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said the state needs to stop providing corporate giveaways to lure businesses.

