DeSantis committee pulls in $7 million

Republican candidate for Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters as his lieutenant governor candidate state Rep. Jeanette Nunez listens during a rally Thursday in Orlando.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A committee that plays a key role in Republican Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign raised more than $7 million during a week-long period at the end of September and start of October, with $5 million coming from one donor, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis collected $7.062 million from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, while spending $6.532 million.

Almost all of the spending -- $6.5 million -- involved funneling money to the Republican Party of Florida, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

The $5 million contribution to the DeSantis committee came from Chicago investment manager Kenneth C. Griffin.

DeSantis is running in the Nov. 6 general election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

A Gillum committee, known as Forward Florida, raised $3.3 million from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, with $1 million of that amount coming from the Democratic Governors Association.

The Gillum committee spent $4.234 million during the period, with $4.2 million of that amount funneled to the Florida Democratic Party.

News Service of Florida