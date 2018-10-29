DeSantis, Gillum campaign for support with Election Day around corner

Both candidates running for Florida governor are working around the clock to fire up voters.

Rep. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville this past Thursday.

Today, he campaigned in South Florida.

Meanwhile, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was in Northeast Florida on Sunday, stopping by local churches and holding rallies in both Green Cove Springs and St. Augustine.

Hundreds of people packed the plaza in historic St Augustine as Gillum rallied support in the race for governor.

Just nine days remain for people to cast their vote..

Gillum encouraging his supporters to do so early.

"The reason why he won’t talk about what he wants to do for the people of the state is because his vision is inconsistent with what is in the best interest of the people of the state," Gillum said of DeSantis.

Meanwhile, DeSantis, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, campaigned in South Florida.

"I am relieved to say that of the two of us, I am the only one who can credibly say I am not under investigation by the FBI," DeSantis said.

Gillum covered several other topics in his half hour on stage, including education, environmental protection, healthcare, equal pay, and gun reform.

"If you want to be able to shoot off a gun that can fire off 60 bullets in 60 seconds, you are to join the military," he said. "Those kinds of guns have no place in our everyday society, and I don’t mind what county I am in, I am going to tell it like it is."

Both candidates said the election is about protecting Florida’s future.​



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.