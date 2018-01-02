DeSantis leading Florida GOP gubernatorial primary, poll shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new survey shows U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis leading the Republican field in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial primary, even though the congressman has yet to officially enter the race.

The new poll comes a little more than a week after President Donald Trump issued a tweet throwing his support behind DeSantis for governor, who has not announced his candidacy.

"Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!" Trump tweeted.

The poll, conducted over the phone Dec. 30-31 by Remington Research Group, is based on responses from 1,423 people expected to vote in the 2018 Republican primary election.

Results suggest 28 percent of voters would vote for DeSantis, compared to 25 percent for Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and 3 percent for House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

Neither DeSantis nor Corcoran have formally launched campaigns for governor, but both are anticipated to get into the race. Putnam, meanwhile, has been campaigning for months.

Interestingly, Putnam's 37-percent favorable rating is higher than that of DeSantis (32 percent) and Corcoran (8 percent), but survey results have him trailing DeSantis if the race were held today.

