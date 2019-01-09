DeSantis to reject some Scott appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis will rescind some appointments made during former Gov. Rick Scott’s final days in office, a DeSantis spokesman said Wednesday.

“There’s a few right off the bat he’s looking at pulling back,” said DeSantis spokesman David Vasquez. Vasquez later added, “There are some that will be pulled back.”

Vasquez wouldn’t say which of the nearly 100 appointments to courts, boards and committees might not survive.

DeSantis made similar comments Monday, a day before replacing Scott.

The former governor made most of the appointments Friday and followed with 14 more on Monday.

“We will definitely rescind some of the appointments that are effectively lame-duck appointments or have not been confirmed by the Senate,” DeSantis said Monday.

DeSantis said that while Scott had the right to make the appointments, the new governor has the right to review the selections.

Among Scott’s late appointments were Andy Pollack to the State Board of Education and Carlos Beruff to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Pollack is the father of a student killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last February.

Beruff, a developer from Bradenton, was appointed to a number of positions during Scott’s tenure as governor, including serving as chairman of the Constitution Revision Commission.

Scott was sworn into the U.S. Senate Tuesday afternoon. He could have been sworn in last week but delayed the move to Washington so he could complete the entire four-year term as governor.

News Service of Florida