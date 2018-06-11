Detzner urges candidates to qualify early

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With qualifying next week in races from the governor’s office to special districts, Secretary of State Ken Detzner is urging candidates to submit required paperwork in advance.

Detzner, the state’s chief elections officer, issued a news release Monday encouraging candidates to “file qualifying papers as early as possible and within the permissible window.”

The qualifying period runs from noon June 18 to noon June 22. Most of the attention will be drawn to races for governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner, but qualifying also will take place for legislative seats and numerous local offices.

Candidates can pay qualifying fees or submit petition signatures.

State law allows candidates to submit needed paperwork 14 days before the qualifying period.

The qualifying period for federal offices, judicial, state attorney and public defender offices ran April 30 to May 4.

News Service of Florida