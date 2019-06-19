Dozens of bills await DeSantis action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Though Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 11 bills Tuesday, he still needs to act on 59 bills passed during the legislative session that ended May 4, according to a tally posted on the Florida Senate website.

As of Wednesday morning, 24 bills were pending in DeSantis’ office, while the Legislature had not formally sent 35 bills to the governor.

Of the 194 bills passed during the session, DeSantis had signed 133 and vetoed two.

The most-important bill awaiting action is the proposed $91.1 billion state budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 .

The Legislature sent the budget bill (SB 2500) to DeSantis on Friday, and he must act on it by a June 29 deadline.

Other high-profile bills pending in DeSantis’ office include a measure (SB 7066) that would make changes in state elections laws. DeSantis also received that bill Friday.

DeSantis can sign, veto or allow bills to become law without his signature, and he has line-item veto power with the budget.

News Service of Florida