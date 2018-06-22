Politics

Duval County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

By Dakota Williams - Digital content intern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Duval County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: Tax Collector, County Court judgeships, School Board seats and Soil and Water Conservation District seats. 

The fall election will also feature multiple community development district races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Duval County.

Tax Collector

  • Doyle Carter (Rep)
  • Mia L. Jones (Dem)
  • Jim Overton (Rep)
  • Lake Ray (Rep)

County Court Judge - Group 2

  • Roberto Arias

County Court Judge - Group 3

  • Michael Bateh
  • Gerald L. Wilkerson

County Court Judge - Group 4

  • Pauline M. Drake

County Court Judge - Group 7

  • Emmet F. Ferguson, III

County Court Judge - Group 8

  • LaRae Hendrix
  • Kimberly A. Sadler

County Court Judge - Group 9

  • James A. Ruth

County Court Judge - Group 11

  • Kelly Elizabeth Eckley

County Court Judge - Group 12

  • Michelle Kalil

County Court Judge - Group 17

  • Dawn K. Hudson

School Board - District 2

  • Elizabeth Andersen
  • Casey Ayers
  • Shannon Beckham
  • Sam Hall
  • Nick Howland

School Board - District 4

  • Linda Butler
  • Erdine Johnson
  • Charis Scurry
  • Timothy L. Sloan
  • Cynthia Smith
  • Darryl Willie

School Board - District 6

  • Dave Chauncey
  • Andrea Elliott
  • Charlotte Joyce
  • Karen Nuland
  • Bruce Taylor
  • Monique Tookes

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 1

  • Stephen Doty
  • Binod Kumar
  • Allen L. Moore
  • Dewitt Robinson

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 3

  • Sel Buyuksarac
  • Jennifer Casey
  • Russell Pelle

Soil and Water Conservation District - 5

  • Robert M. Abene
  • James Cook

