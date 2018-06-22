Duval County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Duval County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: Tax Collector, County Court judgeships, School Board seats and Soil and Water Conservation District seats.

The fall election will also feature multiple community development district races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Duval County.

Tax Collector

Doyle Carter (Rep)

Mia L. Jones (Dem)

Jim Overton (Rep)

Lake Ray (Rep)

County Court Judge - Group 2

Roberto Arias

County Court Judge - Group 3

Michael Bateh

Gerald L. Wilkerson

County Court Judge - Group 4

Pauline M. Drake

County Court Judge - Group 7

Emmet F. Ferguson, III

County Court Judge - Group 8

LaRae Hendrix

Kimberly A. Sadler

County Court Judge - Group 9

James A. Ruth

County Court Judge - Group 11

Kelly Elizabeth Eckley

County Court Judge - Group 12

Michelle Kalil

County Court Judge - Group 17

Dawn K. Hudson

School Board - District 2

Elizabeth Andersen

Casey Ayers

Shannon Beckham

Sam Hall

Nick Howland

School Board - District 4

Linda Butler

Erdine Johnson

Charis Scurry

Timothy L. Sloan

Cynthia Smith

Darryl Willie

School Board - District 6

Dave Chauncey

Andrea Elliott

Charlotte Joyce

Karen Nuland

Bruce Taylor

Monique Tookes

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 1

Stephen Doty

Binod Kumar

Allen L. Moore

Dewitt Robinson

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 3

Sel Buyuksarac

Jennifer Casey

Russell Pelle

Soil and Water Conservation District - 5

Robert M. Abene

James Cook

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.