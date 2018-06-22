Duval County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Duval County has finished as of noon Friday.
Offices up for election this fall include: Tax Collector, County Court judgeships, School Board seats and Soil and Water Conservation District seats.
The fall election will also feature multiple community development district races.
Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Duval County.
Tax Collector
- Doyle Carter (Rep)
- Mia L. Jones (Dem)
- Jim Overton (Rep)
- Lake Ray (Rep)
County Court Judge - Group 2
- Roberto Arias
County Court Judge - Group 3
- Michael Bateh
- Gerald L. Wilkerson
County Court Judge - Group 4
- Pauline M. Drake
County Court Judge - Group 7
- Emmet F. Ferguson, III
County Court Judge - Group 8
- LaRae Hendrix
- Kimberly A. Sadler
County Court Judge - Group 9
- James A. Ruth
County Court Judge - Group 11
- Kelly Elizabeth Eckley
County Court Judge - Group 12
- Michelle Kalil
County Court Judge - Group 17
- Dawn K. Hudson
School Board - District 2
- Elizabeth Andersen
- Casey Ayers
- Shannon Beckham
- Sam Hall
- Nick Howland
School Board - District 4
- Linda Butler
- Erdine Johnson
- Charis Scurry
- Timothy L. Sloan
- Cynthia Smith
- Darryl Willie
School Board - District 6
- Dave Chauncey
- Andrea Elliott
- Charlotte Joyce
- Karen Nuland
- Bruce Taylor
- Monique Tookes
Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 1
- Stephen Doty
- Binod Kumar
- Allen L. Moore
- Dewitt Robinson
Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 3
- Sel Buyuksarac
- Jennifer Casey
- Russell Pelle
Soil and Water Conservation District - 5
- Robert M. Abene
- James Cook
