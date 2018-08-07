Duval County School Board member opposes education amendment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the amendments on the ballot this November combines three educational issues, one of which has sparked controversy and has prompted Duval County School Board member Becki Couch to seek a resolution urging people to vote against it.

Amendment 8 bundles three education-related proposals together: Setting eight-year school board term limits, expanding civics education in public schools and enabling charter schools to bypass local school district to control by expanding the state's authority to supervise them.

It's latest in the battle over whether the state should have more authority over charter schools and other education initiatives.

Couch will introduce a resolution against Amendment 8 at Tuesday night's board meeting. She believes the proposal is not necessary or clearly understandable.

THE AMENDMENTS: 13 to appear on November ballot

Supporters, including Duval County School Board member Scott Shine, started a nonprofit, 8isGreat.org to rally support for the amendment. The group argues the amendment gives the state more flexibility to establish new education opportunities.

Opponents say the amendment is misleading and would take away local control.

A lawsuit filed in Leon County against Amendment 8 alleges the charter school provision in the amendment is vague and conceals the main purpose of the proposal. A hearing on that lawsuit is scheduled for next Friday.

If the amendment remains on the November ballot and receives at least 60 percent of the vote, the three provisions will be added to the Florida Constitution.

