Duval County voters in control of school board makeover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Voting is underway in what will be a two-step, three-month process that will change the complexion of the Duval County School Board.

Board chairwoman Paula Wright and member Becki Couch have reached their term limits – two four-year terms – and Scott Shine is not seeking reelection after his first term. The last time the board had three new members was in 2012.

With 17 people running between the three nonpartisan school board seats -- five or more candidates in the geographic districts -- filling those three seats will be a two-step process, with voting open now in the primary, with the general election serving as a runoff.

If you don't see a school board race on your ballot, it's not a mistake. Those who don't vote in these districts will elect their school board member in 2020.

DISTRICT 2 (includes the beaches and Intracoastal West area of Jacksonville, as well as parts of the Southside)

Elizabeth Andersen , Casey Ayers , Shannon Beckham , Sam Hall , Nick Howland

(includes the beaches and Intracoastal West area of Jacksonville, as well as parts of the Southside) , , , , DISTRICT 4 (stretching from the Eastside north to Nassau County line and most of Northwest Jacksonville)

Linda M. Butler , Erdine Johnson , Charis Scurry , Timothy L. Sloan , Cynthia Smith , Darryl Willie

(stretching from the Eastside north to Nassau County line and most of Northwest Jacksonville) , , , , , DISTRICT 6 (includes southwest Jacksonville, Baldwin and Riverside/Avondale/Ortega)

Dave Chauncey, Andrea Elliott, Charlotte Joyce, Karen Nuland, Bruce Taylor, Monique Tookes

Click on the name of your district to view information about candidates

Each candidate has a different background and reason for running. Each has responded to a News4Jax questionnaire asking about their qualifications and what they see as the top issues facing the school board.

There’s a wide variety of career experience among the 17 candidates, although nine of them have worked primarily in education.

Other candidates' work histories include military, law, business and mental health.

Since it's unlikely that any one candidate will receive more than 50 percent of the vote in the Aug. 28 primary, the two receiving the most votes in each district will run again in November.

The three new members will be sworn in Nov. 20 and work with existing board members and their newly hired superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene.

The leader of the Jacksonville Public Education Fund, a nonprofit that constantly conducts research on how to improve public education in Duval County, believes this is a critical time for the school board to form a strong team.

"Our school board has a very important role to play in our community," said Rachel Tutwiler Fortune, interim president of JPEF. "Our research has shown that an effective working relationship between the Duval County School Board and the superintendent really has a significant impact on what happens for our local children."

Former board member W.C. Gentry, a lawyer, said an important qualification is to be ready to commit to the demands of being a successful board member.

"I would ask them, 'Are you willing to go to training? Are you willing to learn how to be a good board member? Are you willing to learn how to work together collaboratively? Are you willing to learn the difference between your role and a superintendent?'" Gentry said.

Both Gentry and Tutwiler Fortune said a school board is no place for partisanship and hope that each candidate is dedicated to public education.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.