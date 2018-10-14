Early voting begins Monday in Georgia

Joanna Walters wears an American flag shirt as she votes during Georgia's presidential primary election. (AP photo by Andrew Harnik)

Early voting in this year's general election begins Monday across Georgia.

County voting offices will be open Monday-Friday through Nov. 2. Georgia law also requires the polls to be open on Saturday, Oct. 27, in all 159 counties. There is no voting on Sundays.

Voters don't go to their regular polling places for early voting. Instead, they can choose to go to their county registrar's office or other early voting locations established by county election boards (see list below).

Absentee ballots can be requested from your county election office and they must be returned on or before Nov. 6.

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE:

Southeast Georgia early voting locations

Brantley County

Board of Elections, 10305 N. Main Street, Nahunta

Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Camden County

Woodbine: County administration building, 200 East 4th Street - Weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 only: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kingsland: 333 South Ashley Street, Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kingsland: Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive - Saturday, Oct. 27 only, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Marys: Salvation Army, 1915 Osborne Road - Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct, 27 only, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Charlton County

Elections Office at County Courthouse - 1520 Third Street, Folkston

Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George County Building, 13063 Florida Avenue, St. George - Saturday, Oct. 27 only

Clinch County

County Courthouse - 25 Court Square, Homerville - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Glynn County

Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester Street, Brunswick - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pierce County

Courthouse Annex, 312 Nichols Street - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ware County

Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau Street, Waycross - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

