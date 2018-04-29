Early voting in Georgia primary begins Monday

Joanna Walters wears an American flag shirt as she votes during Georgia's presidential primary election. (AP photo by Andrew Harnik)

Three weeks of early voting in this year's Georgia primary begins Monday.

County voting offices will be open Monday-Friday through May 18. Georgia law also requires the polls to be open on Saturday, May 12, in all 159 counties. There is no voting on Sundays.

Voters will not go to their regular polling places for early voting. Instead, they can choose to go to their county's registrar's office, or other early voting locations established by county election boards (see list below).

All voting locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. Absentee ballots can be requested from your county election office and they must be returned on or before May 22.

Under Georgia law, any registered voter can request a Republican, a Democratic or a nonpartisan primary ballot, but only one. So you may want to look at the sample ballot in your county before requesting a ballot.

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE: My Voter Page

Southeast Georgia early voting locations

Brantley County

Board of Elections, 10305 N. Main Street, Nahunta

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Camden County

County administration building, 200 East 4th Street, Woodbine

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12 and 14-18: Salvation Army, 1915 Osborne Road, St. Marys -

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 12 only: Kingsland Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive - 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

May 14-18: 333 South Ashley Street, Kingsland - 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charlton County

Elections Office at County Courthouse - 1520 Third Street, Folkston

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12 only: St. George County Building, 13063 Florida Avenue, St. George

Clinch County

County Courthouse - 25 Court Square, Homerville

Monday-Friday - 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, May 12 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Glynn County

Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester Street, Brunswick

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, May 12 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, May 12 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, May 12 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pierce County

Courthouse Annex, 312 Nichols Street, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ware County

Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau Street, Waycross

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, May 12 only, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

