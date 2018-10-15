Early voting under way in Georgia

Early voting in this year's general election begins Monday across Georgia.

County voting offices will be open Monday-Friday through Nov. 2. Georgia law also requires the polls to be open on Saturday, Oct. 27, in all 159 counties. There is no voting on Sundays.

Voters don't go to their regular polling places for early voting. Instead, they can choose to go to their county registrar's office or other early voting locations established by county election boards (see list below).

In-person early voters will use the same touchscreen electronic voting machines the state uses on Election Day.

Absentee-by-mail early voting is also still available. About 45,000 ballots had been mailed through Thursday. That's twice as many as at the same point in the 2014 midterm elections.

Absentee ballots can be requested from your county election office and they must be returned on or before Nov. 6.

During the election four years ago, about 37 percent of voters filled out their ballots before Election Day.

Southeast Georgia early voting locations

Brantley County

Board of Elections, 10305 N. Main Street, Nahunta - Weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Camden County

Woodbine: County administration building, 200 East 4th Street -Weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 only: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kingsland: 333 South Ashley Street, Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kingsland: Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive - Saturday, Oct. 27 only, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Marys: Salvation Army, 1915 Osborne Road - Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct, 27 only, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Charlton County

Elections Office at County Courthouse - 1520 Third Street, Folkston

Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George County Building, 13063 Florida Avenue, St. George - Saturday, Oct. 27 only

Clinch County

County Courthouse - 25 Court Square, Homerville - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Glynn County

Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester Street, Brunswick - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pierce County

Courthouse Annex, 312 Nichols Street - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ware County

Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau Street, Waycross - weekdays Oct. 15-Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

