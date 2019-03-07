Ethics Commission meets after rebuke over political ruling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A campaign commercial showing multiple uniformed Jacksonville police officers saying, "Anna Brosche is lying," prompted a strongly worded letter from the city's Ethics Commission to Sheriff Mike Williams, saying using officers in political ads violates the city's ethics law and should not be allowed.

The city’s top lawyer disagrees with the Ethics Commission, ruling that the commercials are legal, so that political ad and others featuring uniformed officers continue to air in the runup to the city's election for mayor, sheriff and 15 City Council seats.

The Ethics Commission is set to meet late Thursday afternoon for the first time since being told the ads will continue. It may discuss making changes to ethics law to stop the practice and has contacted Sheriff Mike Williams asking, for him to help prevent this from happening in the future.

Williams said he is willing to talk to the commission, although he doesn't have a problem with uniformed officers in campaign commercials, as long as they're on the side of law enforcement.

"I don’t think it’s a problem, and I’ll tell you why. I think it’s important to hear the voice of local law enforcement and I think we do have the ability to speak into some local elections," Williams said.

But what if an officer wanted to voice a different viewpoint?

"So, we don’t do individual officer-type requests like that. So all of the officers that appeared in any ad was the FOP endorsement of that particular candidate," Williams said.

Mayor Lenny Curry was sent the same Ethics Commission letter as Williams. After Wednesday night's mayoral debate, News4Jax asked him about the commission's request that he not use uninformed officers in political ads.

"I am proud to have the support of our sheriff. I am proud to have the support of law enforcement. I am proud that men and women are willing to go out and communicate that they trust me and they want four more years with me," Curry said.

While he dodged the question of the ethics of using uniformed officers on camera in campaign commercials, during the debate he brought up the Ethics Commission's concerns about Sunshine Law violations by City Council members. A recent State Attorney's Office investigation into Sunshine Law violations regarding phone calls between Councilwoman Anna Brosche and Councilman Garrett Denise last year did not result in any charges.

Brosche blamed Curry for starting that probe, saying, "When the mayor’s chief legislative officer kicks off an investigation around the time of the JEA sale pushback, it’s all very coincidental, and that’s the reality."

Asked if she thought Curry was trying to stop her from running, she replied, "Trying to stop me from whatever."

