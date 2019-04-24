Ex-police chief, openly gay woman elected Tampa mayor

TAMPA, Fla. - In a historic election Tampa voters elected by a wide margin a former police chief and openly-gay woman to be their mayor in a runoff Tuesday.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jane Castor trounced David Straz, a retired banker and philanthropist worth $426 million.

Castor, 59, will be the first openly gay mayor in the history of Tampa and the region.

With 97 precincts reporting, Castor held a lead of about 24,500 votes: 73.3% to 26.7%.

Castor ran up an overwhelming lead in early voting despite Straz’ record spending: nearly $5 million during the campaign, much of his own money, according to campaign finance reports.

At her watch party, Castor mostly thanked supporters, including outgoing Mayor Bob Buckhorn and political consultant Ana Cruz, Castor’s partner, whom she dubbed “invincible.”

