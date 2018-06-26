FDLE sends Latvala report to prosecutors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has sent a report to Tallahassee-based prosecutors after an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by former state Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, according to the state law-enforcement agency and the State Attorney’s Office for the 2nd Judicial Circuit.

Owen McCaul, a general counsel in the State Attorney’s Office, said he could not comment on the contents of the report, which was sent to the office Monday.

Prosecutors are expected to evaluate the report and determine whether any charges should be filed against Latvala, who announced his resignation from the Senate in December after the release of a special master’s report sparked by allegations of sexual harassment.

Senate Special Master Ronald Swanson, a former appellate judge, found that Latvala, a veteran politician who served as Senate budget chairman, may have broken state laws by promising legislative favors in exchange for sex.

Swanson recommended that the allegations of the quid pro quo conduct, which involved a former lobbyist, “be immediately referred to law enforcement for further investigation.”

The Senate referred Swanson’s report to the Tallahassee Police Department, which then passed it to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Latvala has denied any quid pro quo or wrongdoing.

News Service of Florida