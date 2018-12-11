Fernandina Beach commission race goes to runoff

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Voters in Fernandina Beach are returning to the polls Tuesday in a runoff race for the Fernandina Beach City Commission - Group 3 seat.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. in the race between Bradley Bean and Mike Lednovich.

Bean is a Fernandina Beach High School graduate who coaches the school's robotics team. He has an industrial and systems engineering degree from the University of Florida and currently works for Raynonier Advanced Materials.

Lednovich, who is originally from Fort Lauderdale and is a former reporter for the Sun-Sentinel. He has also worked as an executive for a number of major companies. He and his wife retired to Fernandina Beach.

The two finished the November General Election with more votes than incumbent Commissioner Roy Smith, but neither received 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

Polls at three precincts are open until 7 p.m. This article will be updated when the winner is announced.

