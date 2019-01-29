Fight for LGBTQ job protections pits Republicans against Republicans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Legislation that would create employment protections for LGBTQ individuals is causing controversy between some Florida Republicans.

The fight for equal employment protections for LGBTQ workers has been building since the Pulse Night Club Shooting.

Florida GOP Chair and state Sen. Joe Gruters is coming under fire from some Republicans for sponsoring legislation with an openly gay Democrat, Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, that would add employment protections for gender identity and sexual orientation.

John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, has called on Gruters to resign as GOP chair, saying the bill would punish Christians.

The controversy comes just a few weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis was criticized by Democrats for leaving similar protections out of an executive order renewing the state’s nondiscrimination policy.

John Harris Maurer, with Equality Florida, expressed his disappointment during a press conference the day after DeSantis took office.

“We intend to reach out to the governor's office to understand why our community was omitted from these protections," Maurer said.

When asked why he didn’t include LGBTQ protections, the Governor shifted the blame to the previous administration.

“All we did was continue what had been in place before me, but I can tell you my workplace policy is really just one sentence," said DeSantis. "You will be hired based on merit.”

Former Gov. Rick Scott repeatedly ignored calls from LGBTQ groups following the Pulse Night Club shooting to add the protections for state employees.

Breaking with previous leaders, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, a Democrat, adopted protections for LGBTQ individuals working for his department.

When asked about the GOP controversy, she hesitated to weigh in.

“Well I'm certainly not going to get involved in GOP politics, but obviously my stance and my support for the LGBTQ community is steadfast," Fried said.

Although some Republicans have come to Gruters defense, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who tweeted, "He [Stemberger] has been out of touch for at least a decade,' adding, "The key difference between God and John Stemberger is that God doesn’t think he’s John Stemberger.”

So far, 21 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico all have adopted laws that protect gender identity and sexual orientation in both the private and public sector.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.