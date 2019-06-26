Final bills from 2019 session go to DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The last of the 194 bills approved by the House and Senate this year landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk Wednesday. While DeSantis has acted quickly on most bills, he has until July 11 to sign, veto or let each of the 21 bills he received Wednesday become law without his signature.

Among the final bills to reach DeSantis were a proposal to require out-of-state health care providers to pay application and renewal fees to provide telehealth services (HB 7067) and a proposal to restrict the formation and continuation of community redevelopment agencies (HB 9).

As of Wednesday afternoon, DeSantis had signed 162 bills into law and vetoed two. One of those bills would have blocked local governments from banning plastic straws (HB 771), and the other would have revised voting requirements for the Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District (HB 1417).

News Service of Florida