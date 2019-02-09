Firing back: New Curry campaign ad targets Brosche

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's campaign season for city offices in Jacksonville, and the political advertisement war appears to be underway, particularly in the mayoral race.

Just days after former City Council President Anna Brosche launched an ad attacking Mayor Lenny Curry, News4Jax has learned Curry's team has a new ad on the way that's aimed at his rival.

The ad accuses Brosche of taking money from special interest groups and accepting tickets to concerts and events. It invokes a strategy that was seen during the governor's race in fall.

It comes after Brosche's team launched its first ad using quotes from media reports and lots of sound effects. Curry's campaign called the ad "disgusting."

Brosche's campaign called the new Curry ad "laughable."

