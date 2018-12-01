First Coast political community shares memories of President Bush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many people in Jacksonville's political circles are sharing fond memories of President George H.W. Bush.

Susie Wiles worked on his 1988 campaign.

"A finer man I never knew. He excelled at everything he did, and you will hear that time and time again," Wiles said.

She's a longtime political strategist in Jacksonville and head of Gov.-elect Ron Desantis' transition team. She was impressed with Bush 41 both as a president and a family man.

"Perhaps what he excelled at best was being a dad and a husband and a human being. We can’t let that get lost in all of his accolades, about his professional accomplishments, his political accomplishments. He was a wonderful, wonderful man," Wiles said. "He was different. He was nicer. He was kinder, more thoughtful. Stories about him are legendary. He never left an event without a thank you note. He never had anyone work for him that he didn’t stop to thank or shake his hand. He made everyone he knew into a friend quickly. He was just a fine human being."

Michael Binder is an associated professor of political science at the University of North Florida. Although he never met Bush face to face, he shares the same sentiment.

"I think there were a couple of things he brought to the table that are absent in today’s politics, Binder said. "He was a humanitarian in a lot of ways. He liked people. He understood people, he understood the differences in politics were policy-based, and you weren’t questioning people’s motives and whether or not they were your enemy."

Binder said Bush had an ability to reach across the aisle to make deals and move policy forward.

"The other thing was he had a long view of history, and how he viewed the U.S.’s role in the world, and what he thought about what the presidency itself should do and how it should do," Binder said.

He was also known for writing notes.

"He is famous for his handwritten personal notes and personal letters. That is a lost art in the days of quick email, tweet or Facebook post," Binder said.

