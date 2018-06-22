Flagler County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

BUNNELL, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Flagler County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Court judgeship, County Commission seats and School Board seats.

The fall election will also feature Palm Coast City Council seats and multiple community development district races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Flagler County.

County Court Judge

D. Melissa Moore Stens

County Commission - District 2

Greg Hansen (Rep)

Dennis McDonald (NPA)

Abby Romaine (Rep)

County Commission - District 4

Jane Gentile-Youd (NPA)

Nate McLaughlin (Rep)

Joseph F Mullins (Rep)

School Board - District 1

Andy Dance

School Board - District 2

John Fischer

Carl Jones

Janet O. McDonald

School Board - District 4

Paul Andersen

Trevor Tucker

