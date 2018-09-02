Florida Democratic Governor nominee responds to racist robocall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum responded to a racist robocall targeting him, by calling it deeply regrettable.

The 78-second message is narrated by a man speaking with a mocking black dialect and ends with a disclaimer that it was paid for by The Road to Power, a white supremacist and anti-Semitic video podcast.

“I do find it deeply regrettable. On the day right after I secured the democratic nomination, we dealt with dog whistles from my opponent. I want to sincerely say, we can have a challenge between ideas and around what we think the people of the state of Florida deserve. What I don't want the race to turn into is a race of name-calling," said Gillum. "I want to make sure we don't racialize and frankly weaponize race as part of the process which is why I have called on my opponent to work to rise above some of these things.”

A spokesman for Gillum's Republican opponent, Congressman Ron DeSantis also condemned the call, calling it "absolutely appalling and disgusting." He added, " The campaign will continue to focus solely on the issues that Floridians care about, and uniting our state."

