Aviation tax cut could be scrapped

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A controversial proposal that would further reduce a tax on aviation fuel could be removed from a tax package that will go to the House floor Friday.

Ways & Means Chairman Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, has filed an amendment to the $339.2 million (HB 7087) package to take out the aviation fuel tax cut.

The aviation fuel tax rate is currently scheduled to go down from 6.9 cents to 4.27 cents a gallon next year, and the package would lower it to 2.85 cents a gallon.

Proponents of the reduction have argued it would help draw more air traffic. Airport officials countered that the reduction won’t result in more flights to Florida, and their facilities rely on the fuel tax to obtain matching federal dollars to pay for upgrades.

The proposed amendment would reduce the tax-cut package by $14.1 million.

The change is not the only one expected in the bill. House and Senate leaders have tentatively agreed to an $80 million tax package as budget negotiations move forward.

The House bill also has included a series of sales tax “holidays’ on back-to-school items and hurricane supplies, a reduction in a commercial-lease tax and a reduction in penalties for non-criminal traffic infractions -- such as speeding within 30 mph over the posted limit -- if motorists attend driver-improvement school.

News Service of Florida