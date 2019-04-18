Bill to give firefighters cancer coverage clears House committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida firefighters are one step closer to having cancer coverage as part of their health benefits.

One by one, firefighters who were diagnosed with cancer while on the job told their stories on Thursday.

“I’ve been diagnosed with occupation cancer twice,” said Jazz Zombo, who worked as a firefighter for 17 years.

“I never smoked a cigarette in my life,” said Jay Post, a retired firefighter.

Clay County resident Tracy McKay told lawmakers she is about to lose her firefighting husband.

“The doctors words exactly were, "We do not fight this cancer. We’ll try to buy your husband some time to spend with your children,” McKay said.

Cancer is already covered under a firefighter health plan, but because it isn’t considered a work-related injury, there is no time off for trips to the doctor. Sick and vacation time is quickly burned.

“The financial burden on families is immeasurable,” said McKay.

Mandated changes in leave policy and a $25,000 one-time payment to cover out-of-pocket costs could ease the burden.

“70% of the deaths that occur in the line of duty for firefighters are cancer related,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis. "We are on the threshold of being one of 46 states in the United States that has a cancer benefit for our firefighters."

The League of Cities, which has blocked the legislation over cost concerns, got raked over the coals.

“What is the value of a life?” Rep. Wengay Newton asked Amber Hughes, who testified on behalf of the league.

“Mr. chairman, I am not an actuary. I prefer not to answer that,” replied Hughes.

Patronis said the bill still has to be voted on and signed off on to become a law. He hopes to have it in place in the next few months.

Sponsors say firefighters nowadays are less likely to get cancer because they’ve adopted practices they didn’t know about five years ago, but anyone who fought fires 10 or 15 years ago could still get the disease.

