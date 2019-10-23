Bill would allow smoking bans in parks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican filed a proposal Wednesday that would allow cities and counties to restrict smoking in public parks.

Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, filed the bill (SB 630) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.

Under current law, the state controls regulation of smoking, limiting the role of local governments.

But Mayfield's bill would create an exemption that would allow cities and counties to restricting smoking in parks.

News Service of Florida