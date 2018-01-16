Florida bill would help first responders with PTSD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Studies show 15 percent of firefighters contemplate suicide some time in their career, often due to post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the things they see.

But in Florida, firefighters and other first responders can’t be compensated for the work related to mental injury unless they suffered a physical injury along with it. New legislation would change that.

A bill to extend first responders' workers compensation benefits to include treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder is moving through the Florida Senate.

The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously approved the bill Tuesday after an hour of emotional testimony from families of three first responders who developed PTSD.

All three of the first responders were ineligible for workers compensation because they didn't also have a physical injury.

Megan Vila of Tampa told the committee her brother was being treated for PTSD for two months when he was told the treatment wasn't covered. The firefighter was forced to repay the salary he had been receiving. He later took his own life.

Leslie Dangerfield of Vero Beach had a similar story. She said her husband was a firefighter who suffered from PTSD after repeatedly responding to deaths during his nearly three-decade career. He also took his own life.

"At home, where he could be his true self, the demons would come out," Dangerfield said. "David took his own life because he could no longer live with the nightmares he experienced during his career."

And Jessica Realin talked about how her husband Gerry had to leave his job as a police officer because of PTSD following the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

"The time is now. How many more families must be destroyed?" Realin said.

Their stories aren't unique. In America, more first responders are lost to suicide than in the line of duty.

“We know that this is happening and we're doing nothing about it," said Rep. Matt Willhite, D-Royal Palm Beach.

It’s why Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who serves as the state's fire marshal, wants local governments to cover mental health injuries as they would a physical injury.

“It's our time to step up and make a difference," Patronis said.

Although cities say they support first responders, they worry the broad language in the bill would result in too high a cost on local governments.

Similar legislation in Ohio was estimated to cost $189 million a year.

“We suspect costs could be even higher for Florida," said David Cruz, League of Cities lobbyist.

Supporters said they’ll work on a compromise.

“I don't care what the price is. These folks are fighting for us each and every day," said Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation.

Bill sponsors estimate the coverage will cost the state between $1.3 million and $5 million a year, but no one really knows.

Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, released the following statement after the legislation passed the hearing before the Senate committee:

“Mental health Workers’ Compensation benefits is a no-brainer for those who save lives every day. Their experiences on the front lines in communities -- whether it’s a murder, gunshot victim, stabbing, car accident, fire, or freak accident -- are tragically similar to those on the front lines overseas. The constant exposure to trauma and despair take a heavy toll on these individuals and their families. “Changing the standards for eligibility is overdue. This legislation would move the standard from a 'preponderance of the evidence' to 'clear and convincing.' Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, for example, is a common disorder that we recognize and know what the consequences can be. The evidence of its impact is both 'clear' and 'convincing,' and the standard really already met. “Every emergency personnel department needs and should have dedicated units for mental health debriefings and assistance. As we work towards that goal, this bill is a critical first step in getting the benefits that those who stand first in line to help us, have earned.”

