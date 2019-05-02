Blind trust law could be eliminated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After a controversy focused on former Gov. Rick Scott, the Florida House on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill that would block public officials from placing their assets in blind trusts.

The Senate last week also unanimously backed the bill (SB 702), meaning it is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Scott, the wealthiest governor in state history, put his assets in a blind trust while he was in office.

As a result, he did not have to publicly disclose his specific investments and business interests, as most public officials do under financial-disclosure laws.

Scott argued that using a blind trust, controlled by a trustee, shielded him from potential conflicts of interest.

Tallahassee attorney Don Hinkle filed a lawsuit aimed at requiring Scott to disclose more information about his assets, but the 1st District Court of Appeal in November blocked the case.

News Service of Florida