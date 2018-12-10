Duval County Legislative Delegation sets agenda for new year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County Legislative Delegation heard from Mayor Lenny Curry, City Council President Aaron Bowman, Duval County school board members and dozens of others Monday who want to make their case for the delegation to push for funding for their projects.

The Duval Delegation works to bridge any gaps between local needs and issues in Jacksonville and the state. Members include state Sens. Aaron Bean (R-Fernandina Beach) and Audrey Gibson (D-Jacksonville), and state Reps. Clay Yarborough (R-Jacksonville), Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville), Kimberly Daniels (D-Jacksonville), Cord Byrd (R-Jacksonville), Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and Jason Fischer (R-Jacksonville), who represent all or part of Duval County.

The group's first order of business at Monday's meeting at Jacksonville City Hall was to Fischer chairman will elect a new chairman.

The legislative session begins this spring, but committees begin work in Tallahassee this week.

