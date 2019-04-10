Expansions to Good Samaritan Act on track for passage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A new bill aims to save lives in Florida by incentivizing people to report overdoses when they occur.

In the state, a person who reports a drug overdose can be shielded from prosecution for drug possession, but Sen. Jeff Brandes (R- Pinellas County) said those proections don't go far enough and aren't extended to people who self-report overdoses.

Without debate, legislation sponsored by Brandes cleared its final Senate committee. The bill would expand the list of immunities to include drug trafficking, possession with intent to sell and first-degree murder.

“If you're ever in doubt you should call, and that's what we think this bill will do is incentivize people to make the right decision,” said Brandes.

The bill also creates protections for underaged drinkers who report suspected alcohol poisoning. It comes as a response to the death of an FSU fraternity pledge who died from alcohol poisoning after his friends hesitated to call for help.

“They're afraid that they're going to get in trouble,” said Brandes. "You're not going to get in trouble if you do the right thing and you act in good faith.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody said she too supports the efforts.

“Any legislation that is designed to help save lives, I am a proponent for,” said Moody.

However, she hasn’t taken a formal stance on the bill.

“As you know, laws during the legislative session change at a moments notice, so we're keeping tabs on it,” said Moody.

While the bill is ready for a floor vote in both chambers, the House bill doesn’t go as far as the Senate’s. It only includes protections for self-reporting and underaged drinkers.

