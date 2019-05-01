Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing more armed teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida lawmakers have passed legislation that would allow more classroom teachers to carry guns in school, the latest response to last year’s mass shooting at a Parkland high school.

The Republican-led House voted 65-47 on Wednesday to send the bill to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it. The measure expands an existing school “guardian” program to allow any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.

Teachers who want to carry guns would have to undergo police-style training and undergo psychiatric evaluation. Under current law, only teachers who also have another role, such as sports coach, are eligible to carry weapons on campus.

The bill comes after 17 people were killed by a rifle-toting shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.