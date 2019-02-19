Florida lawmakers seek to move inmates closer to home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - House and Senate Democrats have filed proposals that would require the Florida Department of Corrections to move many inmates to prisons closer to their homes.

Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, filed a proposal (HB 895) on Monday that is identical to a measure (SB 1032) filed last week by Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando.

Under the proposals, the Department of Corrections, by July 1, 2022, would be required to place many inmates at prisons “as close as practicable” to within 125 driving miles of the inmates’ primary residences.

The change would not apply to inmates who are classified as being in “close” custody or “maximum” custody and also would allow inmates to remain at their current prisons instead of moving.

The bills are filed for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

News Service of Florida